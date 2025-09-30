‘Hate will never win’: Portsmouth protest marred by "Nazi salute"

Salute seen on Southsea Esplanade

City MP says “hate will never win” in Portsmouth after a man was seen performing what appears to be a “Nazi salute” during a protest.

The protest on September 26 marked Portsmouth Patriots' return following a two-week break after the “Unite the Kingdom” rally organised by Tommy Robinson.

Members of Portsmouth Patriots and other demonstrators gathered outside South Parade Pier, opposite The Royal Beach Hotel, which the Home Office is currently using to accommodate asylum seekers while their claims are processed.

The group has been protesting across the summer months objecting to the hotel’s use.

During the protest, a SUTR member filmed a man standing on Southsea Esplanade with his right arm raised doing what is widely recognised as a Nazi salute.

Reacting to the gesture, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Our city and society stand firmly against those who want to sow division and hatred. Portsmouth is a warm and friendly place with a long history of rejecting extreme and far-right individuals who have no place in our politics.

“Constituents will know I regularly meet with the District Commander of Portsmouth to raise concerns of local residents, and in recent weeks I have also been liaising with anti-racism groups Hope Not Hate and Tell Mama, as well as community and religious leaders to ensure all of our city’s communities are protected.

“As the Prime Minister has said, we cannot allow extreme people to capitalise on the politics of grievance to divide our community. Here in Portsmouth, hate will never win.”

Simon Magorian of SUTR Portsmouth said that in the city over recent weeks, a Bangladeshi man had allegedly been attacked by several men draped in flags and there had been a vigil for Charlie Kirk, the right-wing American political activist.

“Anyone who thought the local fascists would pull their horns in was quickly disabused," he said.

He said the picture of the Portsmouth Patriot protester seemingly giving a Nazi salute over an Israeli flag, was "brilliantly captured" by a SUTR member and would be "seared into my memory".

He added: “Of course, this is not the first incident of this kind. Nick Tenconi did a Nazi salute a few weeks ago.”

A Portsmouth Patriots spokesperson said: “The man in question is not really known to us, we did have to do some digging to find out who he was, and he was sent a message saying that if he did Nazi salutes, he is absolutely not welcome at our protests.

“We do not condone racism or far-right rhetoric, especially Nazism. A few of our patriots are supporters of Israel, hence the Israel flag right in front of the guy.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in August that the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, Nick Tenconi, appeared to perform the same gesture. Tenconi denied the accusations, stating there was “nothing Nazi-esque” about the gesture.