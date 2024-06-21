Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some good weather is forecast for this weekend - and we’ve put together of some of the best things to do in the Portsmouth area.

From beloved tourist attractions to a vibrant carnival, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

Free live music this Friday night

Kick off you weekend with a fantastic evening of live music at The Vaults pub in Southsea’s Albert Road. Portsmouth-based Indie/Alt-rock band The Mallees will launch their new EP ‘Antidote’ with the free event, which starts at 8pm this evening (June 21) and will also feature performances from Busking for Misfits and Young Pine. You can find out more about The Mallees here.

Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival is set to make a return this weekend with a fabulous parade, stalls and family fun on the cards. The popular event is taking place on Saturday, June 22, starting with a colourful carnival parade of floats, followed by stalls, music and entertainment for all of the family. The main procession leaves Victory Primary School at 10.30am taking a route along Alloway Avenue, Washbrook Road and Ludlow Road before finishing at the green off Hempsted Road. This will then be followed by a day of fun and entertainment on the green as well as food stalls. The event is run by The Paulsgrove & Wymering Carnival Association. For full details visit www.pawca.uk.

Fareham 999 Day

Fareham 999 day will be returning this weekend to give people the opportunity to meet real life heroes from the emergency services. Taking place on June 22 at West Street, Fareham, the 999 day will be returning for yet another year and this anticipated event is always a popular. Sponsored by SA Energy LTD, the fun will start at 10am and it carries on until 4pm, with lots of local emergency service heroes and their vehicles on display including Police, Fire Service, South Central Ambulance Service, RNLI, Hampshire Search and Rescue, Coastguard and much more. Find out more here.

Swanfest

Wickham Duck Race

This Sunday, watch 1,000 plastic ducks race down the River Meon, raising funds for 1st Wickham Scout Group - with cash prizes for the first three ducks. Head down to Wickham Water Meadows, Fareham Road, Wickham at midday to join in the fun.

Stroll along the new promenade

Southsea recently welcomed a beautiful new promenade area as the latest stage of the sea defences project was completed - why not check it out this weekend? The stretch from Bluereef Aquarium to the Pyramids opened on Friday, May 24, with new seating, gardens and more unveiled to the public. Swing benches, boulder gardens, listening posts and tide pools are among the key features which have proved a hit with visitors.

The promenade and new sea defences are now open near Southsea Castle in the area between Blue Reef and the Pyramids and is the perfect place for a summer stroll. You can even take in the views at the fabulous 'Theatre of the Sea'. Be aware the promenade's accessible areas are not fully open at the moment if you wanted to continue along towards South Parade Pier with only a stepped route available.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150624-83)

Live At The Bandstand

Portsmouth’s summer roster of free live music continues this weekend. Saturday, June 22 will see Ticklin the Pickle, Holly Knowles and Ben Jones perform on Castle Field while Crumbs with Austerity and Self Torque will play on Sunday. Find out more here: Live at the bandstand 2024: Full lineup.

Car Boot Sales in Southsea

The hugely popular Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale has returned for 2024. The car boot will begin at 7.30am on Southsea Common this Sunday and end at 1pm. Traders will be able to access the site from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm. You can stay up to date with information about the event - and any last-minute cancellations - here: www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot.

Enjoy a wonderful walk

With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring - and this weekend is the idel time to explore.

Here are just some of our favourites: 17 of the best spring walks in and near the Portsmouth area.

Visit Southsea’s hidden gardens

This week, we decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. These spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can take a look here: I visited Portsmouth's quirky Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.

Join a Parkrun