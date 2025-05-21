Gosport Borough FC are moving a step closer to their new artificial playing surface as they ask council chiefs for permission to install it.

Applicant Iain McInnes, chairman of Gosport Borough Football Club, has submitted an application to replace the existing grass pitch with an artificial football pitch at Privett Park.

The design and access statement said the modern, artificial 3G playing surface, Tiger Turf Elite, is certified to FIFA Quality Pro standards and the site will continue to be used as a football ground.

3D visualisation of Gosport Borough Football Club, Privett Park, with its new 3G playing surface | Solent Design/LDRS

It said: “The proposal reflected the club’s commitment to enhancing playing conditions, increasing year-round usability, and securing long-term sustainability for both training and competitive matches.”

Gosport Borough Men’s first team is currently preparing for another season in the Southern League Premier Division South, step three of non-league, having finished the season 12th. The club’s women’s team ply their trade in Hampshire County Women’s League.

The design and access statement said: ”The proposal represents a low-impact development that enhances the quality and resilience of a well-used community sports facility. It maintains the existing use, layout, and access arrangements, while delivering clear environmental, operational, and social benefits.”

The 1,2167 square metre site is owned by Gosport Borough Council. In February, the council announced it would award £500,000 to the club as part of the council’s 2025/26 budget plan to spend up to £1million to create brand new community sports and leisure facilities.

One public comment objecting to the plans has been received so far from Neal Anthony Standley. His concerns included that the “£500,000 grant should be used for the wider football community where every local club will benefit”.

Another £75,000 was allocated for sports facilities in the Lee-On-The-Solent area. With £193,000 to be used to upgrade tennis courts, create new pickleball facilities and new cricket nets at Privett Park; new rugby posts and a new running track at Gosport Park; and new floodlighting for the Bridgemary skateboard park.

Council planners have set July 11 as a target date for a decision on application 25/00156/FULL, with the public consultation ending on June 11.