From beloved tourist attractions to a star-studded Comic Con, here are some of the best activities on offer in the Portsmouth area this weekend - taking place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Celebrate Record Store Day at a Portsmouth record shop

At 8am on Saturday, April 20, Pie & Vinyl at 61 Castle Road Southsea opens for Record Store Day 2024. Vinyl fans can expect collectible and limited-edition records from the likes of Jessie Ware, Noah Kahan, Gabriels, Katy J Pearson, Blur, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more. Customers visiting the shop on Record Store Day are also in with a chance of winning a brand new record player, as the first three people through the door will nab a Lenco 3810 turntable and signed vinyl from DJ Yoda. Find out more here: Pie and Vinyl in Southsea offers chance to win free Lenco 3810 turntable.

Visit Portsmouth Historic Dockyard for cheaper

Portsmouth residents are invited to visit a beloved local attraction for less - in celebration of Pompey’s recent Championship success. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will be offering a time limited discount on its annual pass. The 30 per cent discount, open to anyone with a PO postcode, can be redeemed on Ultimate Explorer tickets for 12 days from Saturday, April 20 to Thursday, May 2. The 12-day period of the offer reflects the 12 years Pompey has been absent from the Championship. Find out more here: Portsmouth Historic Dockyard celebrates Pompey Championship victory with discounts for locals - how to claim.

Last chance to take a trip to the circus

Circus Extreme is thrilled to be returning to the UK as part of its World Tour. It’s a one-of-a-kind performance, that has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world. From motorcycle stunt and tricks to a nail-biting roller-skating performance, there is something for everyone at Circus Extreme which is currently set up on Southsea Common. The circus will be along the seafront until April 21 with a number of shows on offer.

Here is when you can see it this weekend

Saturday: 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm.

Sunday, Apri 21: 11am.

Visit Southsea’s hidden gardens

This week, we decided to explore some of Southsea’s quirky, historic and peaceful gardens including The Rock Gardens, The Rose Garden and Portsmouth Japanese Garden – all adjacent to Clarence Esplanade. These spots, arguably hidden gems overshadowed by the nearby beach, rival the seafront as places to relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. You can take a look here: I visited Portsmouth's quirky Rock Gardens, Rose Garden and Japanese Garden.

Spring Car Boot Sales in Southsea

The hugely popular Portsmouth and Southsea Car Boot Sale has returned for 2024. This Sunday will see the event take place on Castle Fields before it returns to its usual Southsea Common site off Duisburg Way.

The car boot will begin at 7.30am and end at 1pm. Traders will be able to access the site from 6.30am and can load out until 1.30pm. You can stay up to date with information about the event - and any last-minute cancellations - here: www.facebook.com/PSCarBoot.

Walk The Millenium Promenade

The Millennium Promenade is a 3km walking route which takes those who follow it across Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. Follow the anchors imprinted in the pavement and you’ll find yourself passing landmark like the Spinnaker Tower, Clarence Pier and the Round and Square towers in Old Portsmouth. Start your free tour of the city by finding the first anchor at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier.

Visit Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery

Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery has plenty of excellent – and free – displays on local history, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

A statement on the museum’s website reads: “discover the world of Sherlock Holmes, see fascinating works of art, trace the history of Portsmouth FC and a whole load more besides.”

For more information, visit https://portsmouthmuseum.co.uk/.

Visit the Mary Rose Museum

The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. It is one of the cities main tourist attractions but shouldn't be overlooked by locals either.

Go for a muddy puddle walk

There is still fun to be had in the Portsmouth area when it’s damp underfoot. Inspired by the antics of Peppa Pig, we’ve put together a list of the best walks to enjoy the simple joy of splashing in a muddy puddle. Get your wellies at the ready and explore some of the best family walks near the city which are just as fun come rain or shine: 10 Peppa Pig muddy puddle walks around Portsmouth.

Enjoy a free Portsmouth day out

A great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. Read on here for 8 of the city's best free attractions – and watch our reporter see them all in one day out.

Join a Parkrun

