Local MPs take fight against Aquind to Defence Minister

Local MPs Amanda Martin, Stephen Morgan and Suella Braverman have met with Defence Minister Luke Pollard to discuss their objections to the controversial Aquind interconnector project.

The proposed project, which would link the UK’s electricity grid with France, has faced strong opposition from local representatives and campaigners.

In August, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) called for the project to be blocked on national security grounds, warning that it would “clearly and unacceptably impede and compromise” operations at Portsmouth Naval Base.

During their meeting at the Ministry of Defence, the MPs spoke to Minister Pollard about their ongoing campaign against Aquind and their work with local campaigners to stop the project.

Former home secretary and MP for Fareham and Waterlooville Suella Braverman said: “I called for this meeting in Parliament and was pleased to engage with MPs and the Minister. It was a productive discussion, and I’m encouraged that the MoD is listening to my concerns on national security on which there can be no compromise. “

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I have long raised national security concerns as part of the representations I’ve been making on behalf of constituents regarding the proposed Aquind interconnector project.

“I was pleased to meet with the Defence Minister to discuss the concerns of Portsmouth people, and I will continue to make the case, alongside local campaigners, for this project to be refused.”

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin added: “I oppose the Aquind project due to the environmental damage, murky financing, and severe disruption it would cause for my constituents.

“However, all of this pales in comparison to the national security risk the project poses, as identified by the MOD. I welcome the opportunity to meet the Minister for the Armed Forces to discuss these issues and represent my constituents’ concerns.

“I will continue to stand with my community in our dedicated fight against Aquind.”

The MPs have been strong supporters of the Let’s Stop Aquind campaign, raising questions in Parliament and calling on government departments to take action.

A spokesperson for Let’s Stop Aquind welcomed the MPs’ latest efforts, saying: “We embrace the views expressed by both our MPs, as they highlighted the national security risks posed by the project, alongside longstanding questions over the funding and ownership of Aquind Limited.

“LSA has continuously and consistently highlighted how Aquind would damage, yet bring no benefit to, our city and beyond, so we share the MPs’ concerns over the environmental damage, pollution and chaos to residents, visitors and businesses that building the interconnector in Portsmouth would bring.

“We hope that this latest meeting suggests that a decision by Secretary of State Ed Miliband to refuse Aquind’s Development Consent Order is imminent.”