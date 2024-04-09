Portsmouth flooding: What happened as city records "highest ever" tide and hazardous weather strikes
Ferocious gusts and large waves hit the coastline, rushing over the sea defences. The Met Office yesterday issued a yellow weather warning which forecasted “hazardous” winds of up to 65 mph.
Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone, Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island. Photos seen by The News show flooding in Old Portsmouth in the early hours of today.
A statement on the flood alert service website said the tide around Old Portsmouth was the “highest ever recorded”, with property flooding and road closures expected.
BBC Weather said the conditions will be “very windy” and colder in places. “It will be cloudy with mostly patchy light rain,” the forecaster added, “It will turn dry and largely clear by the evening.” The website said conditions tonight will be “dry and largely clear”. “During the early hours, patchy cloud will move in from the southwest. Patchy hill fog can also develop in places.”
According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach highs of 12C and the skies will be cloudy and overcast in places. You can look back at what happened overnight and during the day by scrolling through the live posts below.
Portsmouth flooding
Key Events
- Multiple flood warnings and alerts have been issued across the Portsmouth area.
- Pictures show flooded streets.
- The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds yesterday.
"Highest ever recorded tide"
The flood alert service website said it measured the “highest ever recorded tide” in Old Portsmouth, with flooding seen in the early hours of today.
Live updates will be given for the weather forecast, flood reports and incidents.
Flooding in Portsmouth
Marcin Jedrysiak took several pictures of the conditions last night.
More images can be found here.
Flood warnings and alerts
The Environment Agency has issued 30 flood warnings across the Portsmouth area. This includes Old Portsmouth, Langstone, Fareham, Gosport, Hayling Island, Emsworth, Portchester and others.
Forty seven flood alerts have also been implemented across Hampshire, with flooding being possible.
Today's hour by hour weather forecast
The Met Office has provided today’s forecast after a weather warning was issued yesterday.
Wind speeds are set to gradually ease throughout the say. It will be mostly cloudy with sunny spells in places, with a small chance of showers.
Gosport flooding
Gosport Drones has taken several pictures of the flooding which hit the town. The areas which were hit include ark Road, Little Anglesey Road, St Marks Road, Gosport Ferry, Delme Roundabout and Lower Quay.
More pictures and further details can be found here.
Coastguard rescue over 100 people and animals.
Emergency services saved dozens of people and animals after flooding struck a holiday park.
Crews from Hayling Island coastguard were deployed to Medmerry Holiday Park near Chichester last night. A major incident was declared, with people and their pets being evacuated.
Further details can be found here.
Gosport flooding
Fifty houses in the Alverstoke area have had to be evacuated by firefighters as water gushed into their homes. Chris Blake, a Coward Road resident, said his back garden turned into a swimming pool.
Councillor Stephen Hammond said he had never seen flooding like this before. Further details can be found in the story here.
Firefighters response in Gosport
Fire crews rushed to Village Road last night after an electrical box caught fire due to the flooding.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Although the fire was extinguished upon arrival, the scene presented additional challenges with significant flooding in the vicinity. Fire crews remained on site to offer aid to vulnerable residents whose homes were impacted by the flooding.
“In total, 50 homes were affected, prompting a coordinated response involving partners from the Environment Agency, Gosport Borough Council, Hampshire County Council, Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service, and Southern Electricity.
“Our dedicated crews diligently supported the operation until the situation was stabilised, at which point the incident was handed over to Gosport Council’s emergency planning team.”
Further details on the Alverstoke flooding can be found here.
Fuse box fire on Hayling Island
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters rushed to St Peters Road to deal with a smoking fuse box.
“Upon arrival, they encountered high water levels surrounding the fuse box, which had ceased smoking, with no signs of fire. Providing safety advice to the residents, the crews handed over the incident to the Electrical Board.
“The stop message was received at 3.19am.”
People rescued from flooded vehicles
Firefighters rescued two people after they were found submerged in their vehicles on Hayling Island.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said crews, equipped with water rescue gear, were able to bring them to safety.
They added that people should be cautious about driving through flooded roads, with water being deeper than it appears. Full story can be found here.
