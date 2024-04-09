Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency for Gosport, Langstone, Emsworth, Old Portsmouth, Portchester, and Hayling Island. Photos seen by The News show flooding in Old Portsmouth in the early hours of today.

Flooded streets of Old Portsmouth last night as captured by Marcin Jedrysiak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the flood alert service website said the tide around Old Portsmouth was the “highest ever recorded”, with property flooding and road closures expected.

BBC Weather said the conditions will be “very windy” and colder in places. “It will be cloudy with mostly patchy light rain,” the forecaster added, “It will turn dry and largely clear by the evening.” The website said conditions tonight will be “dry and largely clear”. “During the early hours, patchy cloud will move in from the southwest. Patchy hill fog can also develop in places.”