Local elections 2024: Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Hampshire voters go to the polls

The country – or at least most of it – is going to the polls on May 2
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 11:27 BST
Seats at Portsmouth City Council, Havant Borough Council, Fareham Borough Council and Gosport Borough Council are among those in Hampshire up for grabs. There is also a by-election for two seats at Hampshire County Council and an election for the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

We will bring you all the latest news and results, as well as details about the candidates and how to vote

Gosport Borough Council

Key information about the Gosport Borough Council elections - candidate information and how to vote

Portsmouth City Council

Key information about the Portsmouth City Council elections - candidate information and how to vote

Havant Borough Council

Key information about the Havant Borough Council elections (covering Havant, Waterlooville, Emsworth, Bedhampton and Hayling Island) - candidate information and how to vote

Fareham Borough Council

Key information about the Fareham Borough Council elections - candidate information and how to vote

