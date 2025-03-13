Replacement pub for Osborne View approved after devastating fire destroyed venue

Plans for a replacement pub for the Osborne View have been given the green light in the wake of a devastating fire which left its predecessor completely destroyed.

The loss of the iconic and unique pub at Hill Head now provides a “golden opportunity” to bring a modern new building to the site following the decision of Fareham Borough Council yesterday (March 12) to grant planning permission despite a split between local opinion on the new designs.

The much-loved hub of the community Osborne View, at 67 Hill Head Road, was lost to fire in 2024 but will now be replaced with a replacement four-storey pub and restaurant with staff accommodation, reorganisation of the car parking, and garden terrace to the beach was approved for the site.

The new three glazed terraces designed with views from each are to replace what the council officer called a “mish-mash” of buildings that had been there.

Visual of Osborne View from the beach | Mackenzie Wheeler for Hall and Woodhouse

Hill Head ward councillor Steven Dugan (Con) said Osborne View has been part of his life for the last 35 years and this a “golden opportunity” to rebuild a much-loved facility for locals and visitors alike. He said that Hill Head Road is now a mix of both traditional and modern buildings and the plans are not out of keeping.

Stubbington ward councillor and Fareham mayor Pal Hayre (Con) said: “Osborne View has always been an iconic part of Hill Head and its rebuilding will be a significant step in rebuilding both its role and heritage at the heart of our community.

“There has been a hole in the community since it burnt down. It was a community pub, a unique place that helped the local economy.”

She said that the applicant has been very sympathetic to listening to local residents’ concerns about new designs. She said as an employer they were very supportive of their staff after the fire.

Osborne View from Hill Head Road with darker wood | Mackenzie Wheeler for Hall and Woodhouse

The council officer said that there had been extensive redevelopment on Hill Head Road running into Cliff Road. And at the point of this site, there is a modern building on one side and traditional buildings on the other in a road with “varied character”.

During the meeting, a resident requested a wall to replace the fence that boundaries his home with the pub car park. In an unusual move and with agreement from the applicant’s representative, the council officers moved to put that request as part of the planning permission.

Councillor Gemma Furnivall (Labour, Fort Fareham) said as someone with multiple sclerosis, she praised the lift access for customers with disabilities and pushchairs. She was delighted to hear from the council officer that accessibility ramps would give access to the beach from the garden terrace.

Firefighters tackle a fire at The Osborne View hotel and pub in Hill Head, from the early hours of Thursday, February 22, 2024. | Sarah Standing (220224-7233)

Councillor Joanne Burton (Con) said: “It is very exciting as even two years ago these plans may not have been approved for Hill Head Road but the area is changing.”

Peter Bently, who verbally objected to the plans because of their size and scale, was heard on the matter but not agreed with, while Councillor Kay Mandry (Con, Hill Head) said she did not like the “squareness” of the building.

Due to the residents’ objections over using ‘Irko’ wood, the developer will now look for alternative cladding which will mean approval of the new materials from the planning officers. The committee voted unanimously to approve the plans.

Speaking after the meeting, Mark James, property director of the pub’s owners Hall and Woodhouse said: “We are delighted to confirm that the planning application to rebuild the Osborne View pub has been approved by Fareham Borough Council.

“We can’t wait to start work, and hope to build something truly special that will attract old and new guests alike, and be a real asset to the local community.”